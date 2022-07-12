Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.32% of Verint Systems worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,774. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $1,392,828 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

