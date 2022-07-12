Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 598,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $938.08 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

