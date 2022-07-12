Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 5,259 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.41% of Groupon worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 19.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,941. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,429,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,267,005.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,356,580 shares of company stock worth $22,098,925. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

