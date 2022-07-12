monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $107.69

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.69, but opened at $110.73. monday.com shares last traded at $104.17, with a volume of 4,450 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in monday.com by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

