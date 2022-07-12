Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 57280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$146.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Moneta Gold Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

