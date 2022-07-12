MONK (MONK) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

MONK (MONK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, MONK has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $5,346.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

