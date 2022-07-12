Morgan Stanley Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $88.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MRK stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

