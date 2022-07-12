MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.23. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($46.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

