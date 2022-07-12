Myles Kleeger Sells 4,103 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 663,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

