Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $114.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.33, but opened at $109.69. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 406 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
