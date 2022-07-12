Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $114.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.33, but opened at $109.69. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.