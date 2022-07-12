National Bankshares Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$42.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

TSE GIL traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,712. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.06. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$34.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

