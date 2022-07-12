National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

