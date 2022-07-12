Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

