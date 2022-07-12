NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $915,583.50 and approximately $11.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00244864 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

