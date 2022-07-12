NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 10th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,952 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $110,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 134,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.