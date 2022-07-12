NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.35 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 548.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

