Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 22,725 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 671,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $22,535,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 386,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

