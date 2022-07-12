Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NDSN opened at $206.99 on Friday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

