Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

