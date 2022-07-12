Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 7,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

