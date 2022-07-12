Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NWFL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

