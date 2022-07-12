Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NVO opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

