NuCypher (NU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.75 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $115.73 million and $11.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.62 or 1.00021823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

