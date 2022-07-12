Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $756.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.