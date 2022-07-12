Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE NUW opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

