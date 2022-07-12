Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

