Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

