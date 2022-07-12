Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.
In related news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
