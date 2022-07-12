Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
