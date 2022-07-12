Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.