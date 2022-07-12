Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
