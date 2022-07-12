Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

