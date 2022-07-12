NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $410.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.41.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.32. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.