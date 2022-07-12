NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,330.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,418.75.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,372.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,703.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,300,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

