O3Swap (O3) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00109985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000333 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

