Oikos (OKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,075.00

Oikos (OKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $418,842.53 and approximately $14,075.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

