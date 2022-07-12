Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Cap of $686,207.08

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $686,207.08 and $61,861.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

