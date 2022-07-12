Oppenheimer Boosts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TH stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

