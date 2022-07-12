Oppenheimer Boosts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TH stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.