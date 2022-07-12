OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.