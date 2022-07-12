Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $57,690.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.