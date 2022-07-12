Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 113,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

