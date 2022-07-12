Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395,433.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $66.42 million and approximately $395,433.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

