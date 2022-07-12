Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

