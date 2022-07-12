Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $297,315.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $297,315.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.47 or 0.05391386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00243524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00628977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00502865 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,048,224 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

