Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,424.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 412,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,889,976. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

