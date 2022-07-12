Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Matthew Jarboe Sells 63,889 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $18.57. 138,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

