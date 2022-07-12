Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises 1.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 451,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

