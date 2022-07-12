Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

