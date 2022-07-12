Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.
LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.