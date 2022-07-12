Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

