Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

