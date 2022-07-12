Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.